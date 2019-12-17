‘Operation High Tide’ nets large numbers of drugs, guns in Hampton Roads; 20 people convicted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A large scale law enforcement operation focusing on “some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads” has led to 20 convictions on drug and gun-related charges since it was initiated in early September.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement on Tuesday alongside other federal authorities and law enforcement chiefs from Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

In addition to the convictions, authorities say “Operation High Tide,” seized 78 firearms and nearly $1 million in narcotics, including seven kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of crack cocaine, 625 grams of heroin, 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs. More than $560,000 was also seized.

“Armed criminals are the principal players involved in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security they deserve,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a release. “Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads. Through this operation, we are making our strong partnership known and felt in Hampton Roads, as we apprehend and remove from the streets those individuals who have committed serious offenses and put the safety of our communities in danger.”

Here’s the list of those apprehended, and the charges to which they pleaded guilty:

Brian D. Best, 34, Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Antisha Carrington, 25, Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana

Kawanta D. Epps, 40, Norfolk: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin

Anthony L. Green, 48, Chesapeake: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin

Corey L. Jones, 50, Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

Dominic D. Jones, 26, Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

Malcolm D. Jones, Sr., 45, Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl; Distribution of Acetyl Fentanyl

Shon E. Melton, 30, Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm

Gary Norfleet, 52, Chesapeake: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jermaine C. Parker, 35, Chesapeake: Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

Corey S. Reed, 38, Norfolk: Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Jameel M. Simmons, 37, Portsmouth: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

Jelami M. Smith, 43, Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin

Robert B. Spruill, 39, Chesapeake: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine

Hasheed Mills, 25, Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Distribution of Cocaine

Tajh Rodgers, 29, Portsmouth: Robbery Affecting Commerce; Using, Carrying, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and 3 counts of Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

Glenn Farris, 36, Norfolk: Using a Communication Facility to Commit, Cause, and Facilitate the Distribution of Controlled Substances

Malcom Jones, Jr., 25, Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin

Raewkon A. Pierce, 24, Portsmouth: Distribution of Cocaine

Johnnie Ross, 29, Portsmouth: Distribution of Fentanyl