One person dead, two in custody after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a person dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Virginia Beach police tweeted that officers were responding to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Prince William Court.

Dispatchers told 10 On Your Side the call came in at 12:33 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim dead. The tweet also said two suspects were detained for questioning.

A WAVY photographer at the scene reported that the shooting happened at the Kings Grant Landing apartment complex, though police have not yet confirmed that information.

Police have not released any information about the victim or the suspects at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.