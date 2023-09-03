NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive at 12:36 p.m. This is in the Crown Point neighborhood.
A juvenile male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest was detained at the scene, police say, but no other details are available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.