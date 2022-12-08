WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC/WAVY) — A woman and two juveniles were shot at a metro station in northeast Washington, D.C. Thursday morning. One has potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place around 9 a.m. at the Benning Road Metro Station, located at the intersection of East Capitol Street NE and Benning Road NE, after a physical altercation.

A woman and juvenile male were shot and have non life-threatening injuries and a teen male was also shot and has potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the area after the shooting, according to police.

SHOOTING UPDATE: Correction – Adult female & 1 juvenile male apparent non-life threatening injury. 1 teen male possible life-threatening injuries. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 8, 2022

According to the Metrolrail Info Twitter account, the Silver and Blue Line trains were temporarily bypassing Benning Road due to the police investigation. Shuttle busses were established at all of the stations affected by these changes.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting Metro Transit Police with the investigation.

This shooting incident occurred the morning after a fatal shooting on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center, near 11th and G Streets, NW. The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The DC Police Department said an off-duty FBI Special Agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that one person grabbed the other, then both individuals went over a side wall at the end of the platform. It was about an eight foot drop.

The off-duty special agent was one of the people involved in the altercation.

Officials said that several shots were fired after the two fell.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said it didn’t appear that the officer initiated the struggle by grabbing the other.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, mainly from the fall. MPD will be conducting the investigation going forward.