YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at Joe’s Kwik Mart on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were notified of a robbery at Joe’s Kwik Mart in the 3900 block of George Washington Memorial Hwy. at around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 28.

According to officials, the suspect in the robbery was shot by a citizen and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

York Joe’s Kwik Mart shooting (Courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

This is still an active investigation. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about this case to call their tip line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.