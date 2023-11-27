NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was arrested at the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Friday after officers say she attached herself to the front doors of the PUMA Outlet Store as a protest.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene on Nov. 24 around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a disorderly disturbance and trespassing. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Delaney Larkin locked to the entry of the store with a bike lock, preventing entry and exit from the business.

Delaney Larkin (Courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

Larkin was removed from the store and charged with trespassing.