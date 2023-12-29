HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a police officer was injured in a shooting with a suspect and a victim was taken to the hospital in a domestic incident that occurred in the Highland Springs area of the county.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, officers were called to the 100 block of Quinby Court for a reported domestic incident in which someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was nowhere to be found, according to police.

“During the initial investigation, officers responded to the 600 block of Shawn Court, where that victim had relocated,” a police spokesperson said. “While responding, officers were involved in a shooting.”

According to police, one officer received a minor injury as a result of the incident and was treated at the scene.

Officers then found the victim of the domestic incident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Suspects in both incidents — the officer-involved shooting and the domestic shooting — were taken into custody and police said there was no threat to the public.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police reported the scene was still active as officers continued to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.