Ocean Lakes teacher arrested, accused of taking indecent liberties with child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An Ocean Lakes High School teacher is on leave after being accused of taking indecent liberties with a child under his supervision.
Robert Weisenbeck was taken into custody on December 22 in New Jersey, Virginia Beach police say. A police report was filed on November 5 for the alleged incident, which police say happened back in 2016 off of school grounds. He’s been charged with taking indecent liberties custodial in nature.
No other details in the case have been shared, but Weisenbeck has been with the school system for 18 years, officials say. He’s on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal charges.
In a message to the school community about the arrest, Ocean Lakes Principal Claire Le Blanc said: “The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”
Here’s the full message:
Dear Ocean Lakes families—
You are receiving this correspondence because the Virginia Beach Police Department has charged an OLHS teacher for alleged misconduct. As a result, this teacher has been placed on leave and will not be back in the classroom until the case is resolved. Please be assured we will do whatever we can to support VBPD in their investigation. However, at this time, we are not part of the investigation and do not have information that can be shared.
The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously. If one of your child’s classes is impacted by this situation, you will receive a separate notification this evening.
Thank you for your support of Ocean Lakes High School.
Respectfully,
Dr. Claire Le Blanc, Principal