Ocean Lakes teacher arrested, accused of taking indecent liberties with child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An Ocean Lakes High School teacher is on leave after being accused of taking indecent liberties with a child under his supervision.

Robert Weisenbeck was taken into custody on December 22 in New Jersey, Virginia Beach police say. A police report was filed on November 5 for the alleged incident, which police say happened back in 2016 off of school grounds. He’s been charged with taking indecent liberties custodial in nature.

No other details in the case have been shared, but Weisenbeck has been with the school system for 18 years, officials say. He’s on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

In a message to the school community about the arrest, Ocean Lakes Principal Claire Le Blanc said: “The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

Here’s the full message: