NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A man has died following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night.

In a statement, Norfolk State University confirms a 20-year-old sophomore was the victim of an off-campus shooting last night.

NSU says the incident occurred just after 11p.m. in the 2700 block of Gate House Road. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police currently have a person of interest in custody.

NSU identified the 20-year-old sophomore as Jahari George from Maryland.

Following this incident, NSU has limited access to campus to only Gates #1 and #3. NSUPD have also increased patrols on campus and at all off-campus hotel locations where students are residing.

The NSU Counseling Center will offer counseling and support for students who have experienced trauma or distress related to this event. Counselors will be available in the Student Center Lobby at Noon. The center offers a safe and confidential environment for Spartans to discuss their feelings with experienced professionals. If support is needed, please contact the center at (757) 823-8173, and after-hours at (757) 823-9000 to speak with an on-call counselor.

In a tweet, Norfolk police says they’re investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Colchester Crescent at 11:20 p.m. where a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if these incidents are the same.