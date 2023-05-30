NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have released surveillance images of a person they say broke into a business and stole several items early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a commercial burglary at Vape Xotix, located at 8214 Hampton Boulevard, on May 26 around 3:30 a.m. The business was closed at that time.

According to this Facebook post, the business is offering a $1,000 reward in connection with this case.

Norfolk Police are asking for anyone who recognizes this individual or who has information about this investigation to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 mobile app.