NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man who broke into a restaurant.

Around midnight on Saturday, Sept. 23, a man shattered the glass door of the Golden City Chinese Restaurant located at 2700 Azalea Garden Road and stole items from the business.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the man, and urge anyone who recognizes him to please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

