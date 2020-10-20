Northampton County authorities investigating homicide Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old person’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Bluebird Road in Cheriton around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived to find 39-year-old Shavon Myrick dead inside a home.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 757-678-0458 or submit a tip anonymously through Tip411.com.

