NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old person’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Bluebird Road in Cheriton around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said they arrived to find 39-year-old Shavon Myrick dead inside a home.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 757-678-0458 or submit a tip anonymously through Tip411.com.
Latest Posts:
- Pritzker bans indoor bar, restaurant service in Chicago suburbs
- Northampton County authorities investigating homicide Tuesday
- Pixie post: Fairy letters offer advice, respite in Norfolk
- Virginia Living Museum invites guests for Oyster Roast To-Go
- ‘No Hit Zone’: A safe place during pandemic stress