North Carolina woman faces charges after pursuit ends in Virginia, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina woman faces multiple charges after police say she led them on a pursuit through multiple North Carolina and Virginia localities Sunday night.

Virginia State Police say they were notified of a pursuit around 8:30 p.m. heading north on Route 220 from North Carolina toward Virginia involving members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the North Carolina units were pursuing a 2015 Jeep Patriot after someone reportedly fired a weapon from inside into a building, but they ended their pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle in Henry County.

A Virginia state trooper located the vehicle on Route 220 near Martinsville and activated his lights, after which the vehicle sped away, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, police say.

Authorities used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 40 in Rocky Mount, according to Virginia State Police. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies also assisted with the pursuit, which ended only minutes after crossing the Franklin County line at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday.

State troopers say they used a K9 to recover a firearm, which was thrown from the vehicle in Henry County during the pursuit and was believed to be used in the North Carolina shooting.

In addition, authorities took the driver — 25-year-old Heather Marie Ward of Eden, North Carolina — into custody without incident. Ward faces charges for felony eluding and reckless driving from Virginia State Police, but additional charges are reportedly pending in North Carolina.

