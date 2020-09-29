North Carolina man sentenced for his part in a ‘family-run’ drug trafficking organization

Booking photo of Razagin Kaseen Lee provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Monday to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy targeting Virginia communities.

According to court documents, Razagin Kaseen Lee, 47, of Elizabeth City, was the cocaine source for the family-run “Jones Drug-Trafficking Organization” based in Portsmouth.

Lee participated in this conspiracy for almost four years before he was caught.

In September 2019, law enforcement officers say they searched Lee’s Elizabeth City home and recovered more than 3.2 kilograms of cocaine, two 9mm handguns, more than $213,000 in cash, and two luxury vehicles.

Officials say Lee is the last member of the Jones Drug-Trafficking Organization to be sentenced.

Below is a full list, provided by United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, of others serving time for their roles in the organization.

Name, AKA Age, Hometown Pleaded Guilty to the Following Charge(s) Sentence Malcolm Dominique Jones,aka “Big Malcolm” 45, Portsmouth Drug-trafficking conspiracy; distributing heroin, fentanyl, and Acetyl fentanyl 22 years in prison Corey Luther Jones, 50, Portsmouth Drug-trafficking conspiracy; possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes (two counts) 20 years in prison Malcolm Dominic Jones, Jr.,aka “Little Malcolm” 25, Portsmouth Drug-trafficking conspiracy 132 months in prison Raewkon Akil Pierce,aka “Ray Ray,”

“Ray Butter,” “Butter” 24, Portsmouth Distributing cocaine 140 months in prison Razagin Kaseen Lee 47, Elizabeth City, NC Drug-trafficking conspiracy 140 months in prison Domininc Donta Jones,aka “Dom” 27, Portsmouth Drug-trafficking conspiracy; possessing firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crime 120 months in prison Information provided by United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger

Eastern District of Virginia

This case is part of Operation High Tide, Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian.

