Norfolk woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Norfolk woman was airlifted to the hospital and another woman is behind bars following a shooting Sunday night in Roanoke Rapids, police said Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Once at the scene, police found Candace Demetris Davis, 30, of Norfolk, Virginia, suffering from at least one gunshot wound “in the lower body area.”

Brenda Lee Walker, 61, who lives at the home where the shooting occurred, was involved in an “altercation” with Davis, which led to the shooting, police said.

Investigators said the women knew each other.

Davis was taken to Vidant North Hospital for treatment and later had to be airlifted to Vidant of Greenville, according to police.

Police said that based “on the totality of the circumstances,” Walker was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Walker is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, officials said. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.