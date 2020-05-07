Live Now
Norfolk toddler's death in December ruled a homicide; 13-year-old relative charged with murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have charged the 13-year-old relative of a deceased toddler with murder after the medical examiner recently ruled the toddler’s December 2019 death a homicide.

Police announced the medical examiner’s findings on Thursday in a press release.

Police say the 9-month-old toddler died on December 30, 2019, at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk after being admitted on December 19 with unspecified injuries.

Based on the medical examiner’s findings, police arrested the 13-year-old relative and have charged them with second-degree murder. The juvenile is being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.

Police say detectives haven’t released additional information in the case, and anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

