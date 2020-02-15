Norfolk teacher accused of abuse in 2019 guilty of assault & battery; sentenced to 30 days

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was employed as a Bay View Elementary School special education teacher has been found guilty of one count of assault and battery, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

All time was suspended by a judge in the Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Marshe Dunaway, 41, appeared in court Thursday on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

The judge on the case found her guilty on one count and acquitted her on the other. Both charges were brought to court after two separate parents and guardians obtained misdemeanor warrants on behalf of their children.

According to an investigation report from Norfolk Police, the mother of one of Dunaway’s students “regularly complained of physical abuse” at the hands of Dunaway.

The alleged incidents in one of the claims happened between Sept. 4 2018 and June 3, 2019. The police report says the incident alleged happened at the school, at 1434 E. Bayview Boulevard, in Norfolk.

The other accusations against Dunaway that prompted an investigation by Child Protective Services and the Department of Student Support Services say incidents occurred in October

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office did not specify which incident she was found guilty of, and which she was acquitted for.

Dunaway was hired in August 2001 and her salary was $61,400, according to the school division. She was put on leave in mid-October.

WAVY News spoke to Dunaway from her home in December. She would not do an interview, but tearfully denied the claims against her.