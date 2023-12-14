NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man who broke into two restaurants in Downtown Norfolk in November.

According to officials, on Nov. 20 at approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to a commercial burglary at Prime, located at 255 Granby Street.

Police say that a man had entered the location and taken items between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6:20 a.m.

On Nov. 21 at around 10:25 a.m., officers were called to Benny Damato’s for a report of a man damaging the door to the business and entering between 1-2 a.m.

Officers were able to obtain security footage from both of the businesses which showed that the suspect in both cases was the same man.

Norfolk burglary suspect security cam footage (Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

If anyone has any information about these incidents, or if anyone recognizes the man involved, you are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip on P3Tips.