NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a residential burglary suspect.

Police were notified of an overnight break-in at a home in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue on Dec. 1 at approximately 8:35 a.m. Officials say that several items were taken from the home.

Detectives were able to find camera footage of incident during their investigation, which can be found below:

Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes this person, or has any information regarding this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip using P3Tips.