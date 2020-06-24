Norfolk Police searching for Family Dollar burglary suspect

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Local police are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of breaking into a store Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement, they responded to the Family Dollar on Chesapeake Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. after receiving an alarm call.

After arriving at the store, police say the store had been broken into and several items were stolen.

Investigators shared security footage on Tuesday taken with surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.