NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a robbery at a Walmart.

The Norfolk Police Department responded a robbery inside a Walmart, located at 1170 N. Military Hwy., at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said a man went into the store and demanded money from a clerk before leaving.

Anyone with information about this robbery call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.