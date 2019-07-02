1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at convenience store in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting Monday evening at a Norfolk-area convenience store, Monday night, police say.

Norfolk police said in a news release officers were dispatched for a shooting at the Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Campostella Road around 9:50 p.m.

Responding officers found 54-year-old Rodney Epps suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Epps was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman who was found at the scene with a graze wound is expected to be OK.

A map showing the location of a shooting at the Happy Shopper convenience store in Norfolk on Monday, July 1, 2019.

A 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound showed up at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center as detectives were investigating the scene.

The man was shot at the convenience store and was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance before first responders arrived. Police said the man is expected to survive.

“It’s unnecessary that people lose their lives,” said Happy Shopper customer Sharon Marshall.

Marshall says she learned about the shooting this morning from a neighbor and then learned it was Epps who was killed. “I just know him from working in here,” she said.

There’s no suspect information at this time, and it’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. More than 60 evidence markers were placed at the scene, and police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

A business next door also had damage from the shooting. A bullet went through a glass panel of their door, luckily no one was hurt.

“They’re just shooting people down like they ain’t nothing you know,” Marshall said.

Those who work inside the Happy Shopper did not want to comment.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

“I hope and pray that they get everything that’s coming to them whoever did his,” Marshall said.