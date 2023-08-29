NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man who broke into a restaurant.

Police say a man entered the Church’s Texas Chicken located at 2308 E. Princess Anne Rd. during the early morning hours of Aug. 19. and took several items.

Surveillance cameras captured the man inside the store.

Anyone that recognizes the man or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.