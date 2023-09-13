NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man who took an embroidery machine from a local store.
On July 24 just before 11 a.m., a man entered the Fabric Hut at 828 E. Little Creek Rd. and left with an embroidery machine, police say.
Surveillance video captured the man walking out with the machine.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact is urged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.