NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man who took an embroidery machine from a local store.

On July 24 just before 11 a.m., a man entered the Fabric Hut at 828 E. Little Creek Rd. and left with an embroidery machine, police say.

Surveillance video captured the man walking out with the machine.

#NPDNews Detectives need your help identifying a shoplifter. To read more, visit: https://t.co/kt7Ui0D6Pv pic.twitter.com/GoJSyf73mR — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 13, 2023 @NorfolkPD

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact is urged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.