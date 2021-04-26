Norfolk police: Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot Monday night in Norfolk.
Law enforcement tweeted saying they responded to the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. after hearing someone had been shot.
When they arrived on scene, first responders say they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries they believe are life-threatening.
