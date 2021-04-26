Norfolk police: Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot Monday night in Norfolk.

Law enforcement tweeted saying they responded to the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. after hearing someone had been shot.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. A male was taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 8:50 p.m. Anyone with information can submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/NXYWoCZcjA — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 27, 2021

When they arrived on scene, first responders say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries they believe are life-threatening.

