Norfolk Police looking for person who took items from unlocked cars

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are hoping someone in the community can help identify a person responsible for going through unlocked vehicles in a Norfolk parking garage and taking items.

According to police, they responded to the Bank Street Parking Garage on June 20 after a vehicle owner reported a larceny. The victim says they had parked their vehicle overnight in the garage and returned in the morning to find several missing items, including a firearm.

Police went through security footage taken from cameras inside the parking garage the night prior. After reviewing those videos, police say they saw the person pulling on car doors, rummaging through the unlocked ones and taking several items

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.