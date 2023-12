NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Norfolk on Friday morning.

Police say that in the 1100 block of Lance Road at approximately 10:15 a.m., they received a call about a potential stabbing.

A man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a person of interest has been detained, police say.

10 on your side is working to obtain more information.