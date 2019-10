KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) -- A lieutenant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department is on leave amid an assault charge involving his wife.

According to Dare County paperwork, Lieutenant Allen Holland threw his wife to the ground and tore her clothes off back in August. He turned himself in to the sheriff's office on Monday.

Authorities say it happened at the couple's home in kill Devil Hills. A neighbor says she did not hear or see anything strange back on August 4, the date of the alleged offense. It was not immediately clear why eight weeks passed between the alleged assault and the date Holland turned himself in.