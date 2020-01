NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot near Berkely Park.

Emergency communications told 10 On Your Side a man was shot in the area of East Liberty St. and Lancaster St. around noon.

After he was located, officials he was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

WAVY News has reached out to Norfolk Police for further details.

