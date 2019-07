NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 1200 block of Strand Street.

A man died from his injuries, according to a tweet from police. Another man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital  hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police dispatch says that calls came in around 12:44 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.