NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another.

It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

#NPD is currently investigating a double shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Rd. A female has been pronounced deceased at the scene and a man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 1:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VuF0ENGfXf — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 15, 2022

When first responders got to the area, they reportedly found two people who had been shot. Officials say a female died at the scene and a man was taken to a local hospital. Norfolk police expect the man to live.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the name and age of the female victim. No suspect information has been released by the Norfolk Police Department.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.