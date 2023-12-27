NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police say that a driver backed into a police vehicle before driving away.

According to officials, while conducting a traffic stop on a car in the 6800 block of Sewells Point Road at approximately 3:26 p.m. on Dec. 26, the driver pulled over into a parking lot. The driver then put his car in reverse, backed into the police car and drove away.

Police are still investigating this incident.

The police car was reported to damaged, but no injuries were reported.