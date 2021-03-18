Norfolk police asking for help identifying attempted abduction suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for public help identifying a suspect in an attempted abduction Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of W. Olney Road for the report of an abduction.

Officers arrived on scene and found a woman who said a man grabbed her and attempted to take her to an unknown location.

The woman was able to get the attention of a security guard during the incident, and the man fled.

There were no injuries reported.

The man is about 18 to 25 years old and 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall.