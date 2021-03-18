Norfolk police asking for help identifying attempted abduction suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are asking for public help identifying a suspect in an attempted abduction Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 700 block of W. Olney Road for the report of an abduction.
Officers arrived on scene and found a woman who said a man grabbed her and attempted to take her to an unknown location.
The woman was able to get the attention of a security guard during the incident, and the man fled.
There were no injuries reported.
The man is about 18 to 25 years old and 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.