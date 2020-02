NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man they say attempted to rob a Family Dollar.

Police say a man armed with a gun entered the Family Dollar at 2010 Cromwell Drive and demanded money around 8 a.m. Jan. 19.

While the clerk was “attempting to comply” with the demand, the man fled the store.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.