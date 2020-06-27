Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at MacArthur Center parking garage

42-year-old Michelle L. Taylor, of Fredericksburg, Virginia (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have arrested a woman and are looking for more suspects in connection with a shooting Thursday in the MacArthur Center parking garage that left two men injured.

Police say 42-year-old Michelle L. Taylor, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Taylor is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

They are also looking for 19-year-old Deric L. Stokes, also of Fredericksburg. He is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Stokes is still wanted.

Police are asking for help identifying a third man. He is shown in a photograph from surveillance footage wearing a black shirt and black mask around his chin.

Police responded to the parking garage at the MacArthur Center around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Two men were taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. They are expected to be OK, police said.

  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

This is the third shooting at the MacArthur Center in the last year and a half.

Norfolk Police said the previous two were believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

