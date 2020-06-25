Norfolk police arrest driver of red truck that sped toward protesters in Virginia Beach last month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested the driver of a red truck that sped toward protesters nearly a month after the demonstration on May 31 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Norfolk police arrested 20-year-old Emanuel “Manny” William Wilder, of Chesapeake, on Wednesday.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language and reckless driving.

Virginia Beach police announced the arrest on Thursday in a press release, saying investigators working with Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney “obtained sufficient corroborating facts to obtain charges.”

Manny Wilder during an interview with 10 On Your Side

Just over a week ago, Virginia Beach police sent out a public request for more witnesses to come forward in the case. VBPD said it was looking into two specific altercations involving Wilder, including the truck incident.

Wilder claimed he’s not a racist and his “goal was never to hit anyone” in the interview with 10 On Your Side, but protest organizers say he was yelling racial slurs and was intentionally trying to intimidate them.

Full video of Wilder driving toward protest crowd below

“If you’re running down the street, and yelling racial slurs to people, and you can see there’s a protest then obviously you want trouble. Of course people are going to get upset. This is a protest. It is very clear what we are doing. You (Manny) shouldn’t even been on the street, which you were,” said organizer Jackie Horton.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

