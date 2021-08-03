Overnight double shooting in Norfolk leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday night.

Police said the call came in around 11:50 p.m. on O’Keefe Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers confirmed, via Twitter, that two men were shot and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One of the men has life-threatening injuries.

The crime scene wrapped up about 2:30 a.m.

Police detectives ask that if you have information about the double shooting investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip with the p3tips.com/1126.

