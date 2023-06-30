NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer who pleaded guilty to going 127 miles per hour in a 55-mph-zone has been placed on “administrative duty” pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Norfolk Police Department shared that update on Friday after a WAVY inquiry. The news comes nearly a month after police officer Elaine Rhoades was sentenced to four days in jail (26 of 30 days suspended) on the reckless driving charge. She was also given 12 months of unsupervised probation and fined $1,500.

Court records show the offense happened back in December 9, 2022, in Virginia Beach. No other details have been released in the case, but WAVY source says Rhoades was in her personal car at the time of the arrest.

The Norfolk Police Department in a statement only confirmed that she is a police officer and that she’s on administrative duty.