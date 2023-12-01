NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man who was wanted on numerous felony charges has been arrested in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers arrested 23-year-old Tye’quan Juwan Thompson at the departure gate for a flight to Doha, Qatar. Thompson was wanted for more than a dozen felonies, including firearms, malicious assault and firing into an occupied building by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

CBP officers noticed Thompson’s arrest warrant while vetting passenger manifests of departing international flights. Officers also noticed that Thompson did not have a return flight reservation.

Thompson was then brought to the CBP’s inspection station where the officers were able to verify that Thompson was the subject of an arrest warrant, and then confirmed with the Virginia Beach Police Department that the warrant remained active.

CBP officers then arrested Thompson to turn him over to the Tinicum Township, Pa., Police Department to initiate the extradition process.

“One way that law enforcement can help reduce gun violence is to assure that allegedly dangerous perpetrators face severe consequences,” said Shawn Polley, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “Customs and Border Protection continues to help our local law enforcement partners by capturing suspects fleeing the United States and returning them to face justice.”

CBP states that they have arrested an average of 41 wanted persons at international airports, seaports and land border crossings.

