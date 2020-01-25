Norfolk man to serve 24 years in murder of girlfriend at Ramada Inn

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man will serve 24 years of active prison time after being convicted of murder in the death of his girlfriend in July 2018.

Jeffery Jenkins, 50, was sentenced on one count of second-degree murder Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

An additional 16 years were suspended from his sentence with various conditions.

Cassandra Saunders was found dead in a Norfolk hotel bathtub in July 2018. A search warrant affidavit said security cameras showed Jenkins leaving the hotel room at the Ramada Inn on N. Military Highway and, according to detectives, no one else entered the room until the housekeeper went in later.

Her boyfriend, Jenkins, had also previously been charged with assault and strangulation.

He was out on bond at the time of Saunders’ death, according to court documents.

It took months of investigation, but Jenkins was also later charged in her death.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2019.