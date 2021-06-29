Norfolk man stabbed man, punched another in face at Staten Island Ferry Terminal in NYC, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is in jail after New York City authorities say he stabbed one man and punched another in the face on Sunday.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Terminal D in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal. The two victims were taken to the hospital. The man who was stabbed, 20-year-old Dylan Spinosa, is recovering, NBC New York reported.

Police arrested 47-year-old Eric Shields at the scene. He’s been charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment, after reports that he was harassing women and saying sexually explicit remarks. Shields has three dozen prior arrests, NBC New York reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is also looking into possible hate crime charges, after Shields reportedly used an anti-gay slur during the assault. Spinosa was with friends who were wearing Pride march flags.