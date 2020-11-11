Norfolk man sentenced to a dozen years in jail for having ‘significant quantities of crack cocaine’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced on Tuesday to a dozen years in prison for having “significant quantities of crack cocaine.”

Prosecutors say Paul Cosmos Voskanyan, 35, was facing charges related to having close to 600 grams of the drug with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Voskanyan had been wanted on felony warrants out of Virginia Beach since February 2018. In April 2019, members of the Virginia Beach Police Department tracked Voskanyan to a hotel in Chesapeake.

As he was leaving the hotel, officers and Chesapeake SWAT, knowing his tendency to flee, arrested him before he could get away.

Officers searched Voskanyan’s large duffel bag and a vehicle he was about to get into. As a result, law enforcement found about 630 grams of crack cocaine, $180,000 in cash, 16 grams of marijuana, 10 cell phones, and a Glock 17 firearm.

