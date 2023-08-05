NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison after he plead guilty to multiple burglaries in 2021 and 2022.

According to a release, on Nov. 11, 2021 Malquawn Hopkins broke into the Riverview Market convenience store on 4002 Granby St. and stole a box of lottery scratch tickets.

The release also states that between April 1, 2022 and April 2, 2022 Hopkins burglarized the Ace Hardware on 3533 Tidewater Dr., stole a number of items and then tried to sell them to a Portsmouth Pawn shop.

Video footage shows Hopkins entering the Costco at 850 Glenrock Rd. during regular business hours and hiding until the store closed. Once closed, Hopkins proceeded to burglarize store, officials say.

On May 30, 2022, Hopkins broke into the Shell gas station located at 7900 Chesapeake Blvd. Hopkins smashed the glass door with a rock and again stole lottery tickets, officials say.

Norfolk Police officers spotted Hopkins riding away from the scene on a bicycle with bloodied knuckles and arrested him.

In May, Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of counts of statutory burglary and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Hopkins to five active years in prison, with an additional five years suspended on the several conditions including that he be banned from the businesses he burglarized.

“Mr. Hopkins broke into multiple businesses, costing their owners time, money, and heartache,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “This sentence will hold Mr. Hopkins accountable. I hope that Mr. Hopkins takes advantage of the resources on probation so that he can become a productive citizen.”

Hopkins was also received eight additional active months in prison for parole violation.