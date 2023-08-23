NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to five years and six months in prison in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Lataevion Nasir Matthews pleaded guilty to attempting to commit first-degree murder, being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Matthews and the victim met outside his home for him to purchase a PlayStation that was listed for sell on Facebook Marketplace.

Lataevion N. Matthews

The victim’s fiancé drove her to meet with Matthews. The victim sold Matthews the PlayStation. However, she believed he paid her with counterfeit money.

When the victim attempted to address Matthews about the cash, he went back inside the house and shut the front door.

The victim knocked on the door and a different person answered it and refused to let her speak with Matthews before shutting the door in her face.

When the victim knocked on the door a second time, the same person opened the door with a gun in his hand. Consequently, the victim backed away from the door and called 911.

As the victim walked away, Matthews came out of the house and fired several shots in her direction. The victim ran to her fiancé’s vehicle, with her children in the backseat, and they drove several blocks away. Multiple shots hit the vehicle with some hitting the backseat, however no one was hurt.

The shooting was captured on video by a neighbor’s surveillance camera. When police officers arrived on the scene, Matthews tried to fight them and kicked one of the officers in the chest. This was recorded by the officer’s body camera.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Matthews to five and a half active years in prison, with an additional 10 years suspended on the conditions that he have no contact with the victim and her family and that he complete five years of uniform good behavior as well as five years of supervised probation.