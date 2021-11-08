Norfolk man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend, infant children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and their two infant children.

DuWayne Warren admitted Monday to killing 22-year-old Epifani Andrews and their son Damere last December, a year after he killed his daughter Evonne.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Andrews and Damere were beaten and Andrews was cut and stabbed more than 25 times. The OCME determined Evonne died of “suspected asphyxia,” suffocation.

Warren faces between 5-40 years in prison for each charge.

WAVY’s Chris Horne was in court today and will have more on this breaking news coming up.