Norfolk man pleads guilty to fentanyl, heroin, and firearm charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in the Eastern District of Virginia announced on Friday afternoon that a Norfolk man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Christopher McKinley Barnes, 36, sold over a kilogram of heroin in the Hampton Roads and Outer Bank regions from 2016 until his arrest in April 2019. Authorities confirmed he was responsible for the fatal overdose of a victim in Nags Head after selling them a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Officers searched his residence and recovered heroin and loaded handgun, among other items.

He is currently awaiting sentencing on October 8 where he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life. A federal court judge will determine his sentence.

Barnes was part of a group that was for selling fentanyl and heroin to individuals in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and the Outer Banks. Their actions lead to at least least two fatal overdoses, as well as several non-fatal ones.

Deshawn Jones, 29, of Portsmouth; James Boone, 48, of Eure, North Carolina; and Grey Miller, 32, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina have also pled guilty.