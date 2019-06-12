Norfolk man pleads guilty after fatal Christmas Eve crash in Food Lion parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man who was arrested after a 69-year-old man was fatally struck in a parking lot has pleaded guilty.

The Office of Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory Underwood said 75-year-old Charles R. Revele Jr. accepted a plea deal Monday on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

Norfolk Police said the incident happened in a Food Lion parking lot on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Underwood’s office said Revele was intoxicated and drove recklessly when he crashed into several parked vehicles. A man named Benson Adetimehin was standing in between two of the vehicles, and became pinned.

Adetimehin was eventually freed and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Underwood’s office said Revele’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .22.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25. Revele is facing up to six years in prison.