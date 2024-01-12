NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who told his family he killed his older brother back in 2021 for being “disrespectful” was found guilty on Friday.

Judge David W. Lannetti found Gregory Alexander Mayo guilty on Friday after Mayo pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder in the case, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors say Mayo shot and killed 31-year-old Kevin Michael Gumbs after an argument on the night of Feb. 11, 2021. Gumbs was visiting from New York at the time, and before he was killed he expressed a desire to return home due to concerning behavior from Mayo.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. That’s when a surveillance system near Mayo’s home on Guy Avenue picked up six gunshots, prosecutors say. Gumbs’ body was found the next day under a tarp outside Mayo’s home by a neighbor.

Gumbs was shot six times in the torso, and an autopsy determined the bullets were fired from Mayo’s pistol.

Mayo is expected to be sentenced on May 10, and could face up to 18 years in prison.