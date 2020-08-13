Norfolk man fatally shot on Eastern Shore of Maryland, suspect arrested

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after a Norfolk man was killed in a shooting earlier this week on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, police say.

Maryland State Police arrested Marion Maddox, 18, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, on Wednesday morning and charged him with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegal transport/possession of a weapon.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke City. Officers found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Deavon Davis, of Norfolk, Virginia, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead before he arrived.

A preliminary investigation completed by multiple law enforcement agencies showed Maddox ran toward the victim and fired several shots before fleeing into a nearby wooded area. Police say Maddox was arrested without incident around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation and no motive has been determined.

