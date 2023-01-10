NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man on charges of abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Evidence presented at trial resulted in the conviction of Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, on January 6.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Ferguson was working as a civilian Department of Defense employee in Japan the summer of 2019, when he forced an 11-year-old to touch him sexually. The investigation also revealed the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in the summer of 2012, when Ferguson was living in Florida.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 and faces up to life in prison.

This case was presented as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that combats the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.